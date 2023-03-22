Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Sells 845 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CrowdStrike Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.26. 3,724,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,602,831. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on CRWD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
