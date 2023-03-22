Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Sells 845 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.26. 3,724,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,602,831. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.11.

Several analysts have commented on CRWD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,654,000 after buying an additional 171,258 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

