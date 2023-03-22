Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director Sells 22,300 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $507,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 560,154 shares in the company, valued at $12,737,901.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Q2 Price Performance

Q2 stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.16. 1,026,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,781. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Several research analysts have recently commented on QTWO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Q2 from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Q2 by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Q2 by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Further Reading

