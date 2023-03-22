Insider Selling: Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) VP Sells 4,410 Shares of Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $34,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $793,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

VYGR stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.41. 173,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,340. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a market cap of $320.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.18. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $10.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after purchasing an additional 832,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1,735.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 827,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 782,850 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 291.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 616,814 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,123,000. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Voyager Therapeutics

VYGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

