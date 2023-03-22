Integrated Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 77,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 70,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

JQUA stock opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94. The company has a market cap of $766.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

