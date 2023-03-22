Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.
Intellicheck Price Performance
IDN opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday.
Intellicheck Company Profile
Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.
