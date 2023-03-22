Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Intellicheck Price Performance

IDN opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

Intellicheck Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the first quarter worth $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 41,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the first quarter worth $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

