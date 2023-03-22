International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

IBM opened at $126.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.12. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

