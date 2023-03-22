International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Trading Down 2.5%

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$13.07 and last traded at C$13.10. Approximately 214,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 292,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Petroleum from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

International Petroleum Stock Down 2.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.81.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

