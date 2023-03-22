InTrack Investment Management Inc Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $43.77. 763,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,952,649. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $49.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

