InTrack Investment Management Inc Grows Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $53,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.89. The company had a trading volume of 138,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,811. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.97 and its 200 day moving average is $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

