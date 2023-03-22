InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.63. 235,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,673. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.58. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $126.62.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

