InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases 1,915 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,959 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 10,882 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in NIKE by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. OTR Global upgraded NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.43.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.86. 4,290,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,165,988. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $193.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

