InTrack Investment Management Inc Takes $1.39 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.16. 5,984,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,843,252. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

