InTrack Investment Management Inc Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,032 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $402,287,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $156,442,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $12,245,100. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Arete Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.41. 4,833,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,237,684. The stock has a market cap of $527.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.58. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

