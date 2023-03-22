InTrack Investment Management Inc Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $196.15. The stock had a trading volume of 278,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,144. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $227.95. The stock has a market cap of $121.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

