Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 835,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 496,263 shares.The stock last traded at $14.02 and had previously closed at $14.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,814,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,532,000 after purchasing an additional 162,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,921,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,673,000 after acquiring an additional 93,343 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,245,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,355,000 after acquiring an additional 52,856 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,142.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,105,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 121,346 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

