Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ) Trading 0.9% Higher

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $160.23 and last traded at $158.29. 57,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 27,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.94.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

