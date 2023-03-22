Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Stake Cut by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,923,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,428,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225,913 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,756,000 after purchasing an additional 196,610 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,947,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,845,000 after purchasing an additional 609,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,373,000 after buying an additional 1,862,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after buying an additional 5,131,766 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

