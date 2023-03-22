Invesco Senior Loan ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 35,926 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 248% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,323 put options.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,044,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979,486. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Senior Loan ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

