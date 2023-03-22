Invesco Water Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:PHO) Trading 1.5% Higher

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:PHO – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.52 and last traded at $51.29. 69,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 110,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.53.

The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.27.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX US Water index. The fund tracks a modified liquidity-weighted index of US-listed companies that create products to conserve and purify water. PHO was launched on Dec 6, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

