InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 3.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, iron, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the West Desert Property comprising an area of 4,258 acres located to the southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah.

