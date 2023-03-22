IoTeX (IOTX) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

IoTeX (IOTX) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $231.64 million and approximately $12.24 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IoTeX has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,448,810,577 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IoTeX is www.iotex.io. IoTeX’s official message board is iotex.io/blog. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX is a privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that aims to enable autonomous device coordination and create an open ecosystem for people and IoT devices to interact with proper incentives. It is based on Ethereum and uses the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism for instant finality and high throughput to support millions of devices. The team includes over 30 researchers and engineers and the network has over 100 delegates and is fully open-source. The IOTX token is used for transactions, staking, governance, and registering new devices on the network. The IoTeX ecosystem includes projects such as Ucam, Pebble, Mimo DEX, and IoTeX Scout, among others. The team is headquartered in Silicon Valley and includes former Google, Facebook, and Uber employees.”

