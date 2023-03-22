iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJU) Stock Price Up 0.7%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJU – Get Rating) shares rose 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.72 and last traded at $47.49. Approximately 233 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJU – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 8.03% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

