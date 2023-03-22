iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lessened its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,693 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,975 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,662,000 after buying an additional 1,489,701 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 237.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,844,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,785,000 after buying an additional 1,298,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,343,000 after buying an additional 933,215 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.64. 222,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,689. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $122.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.01 and a 200 day moving average of $115.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

