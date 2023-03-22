iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1,568.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,375 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 4.1% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.07. 323,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,284. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.46. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $54.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

