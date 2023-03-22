iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DGRO stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $49.07. 323,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,284. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

