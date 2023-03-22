iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stake Boosted by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.98. 175,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,193. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.17.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

