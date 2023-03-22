iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Lifted by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,806 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $44,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.82. 5,690,494 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.18.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

