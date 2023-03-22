iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Management LLC

Strategic Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,430 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 14.5% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.06.

