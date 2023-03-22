iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,718,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,183 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF comprises 4.0% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned 15.42% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $226,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,649,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 16,083.0% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 66,323 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 561,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,925,000 after purchasing an additional 207,711 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 359.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 125,521 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of IPAC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,754. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $62.12.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.