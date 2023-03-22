iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 19.5% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. LVZ Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $125,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $244.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,962. The stock has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.05 and a 200-day moving average of $246.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

