iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 1,145.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,430 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,143,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,856,000 after buying an additional 323,621 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,893,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,683,000 after purchasing an additional 55,314 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,251,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,664,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,460,000 after purchasing an additional 276,206 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.63. 64,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,070. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $75.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.34.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.