iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 128,883 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 48,475 shares.The stock last traded at $68.58 and had previously closed at $68.38.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.57 and its 200-day moving average is $67.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,399,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

