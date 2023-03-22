iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,524 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned about 0.28% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,183,471 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FALN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,540. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $27.86.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.