iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.77

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.77 and last traded at $49.93, with a volume of 2269841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.88.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $50.34.

Institutional Trading of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

