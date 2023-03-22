iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICLN) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICLN – Get Rating) rose 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.59. Approximately 2,712,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,597,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Clean Energy index. The fund tracks a tiered index of global companies involved in clean energy businesses. ICLN was launched on Jun 24, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.