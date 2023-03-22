iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,241 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

