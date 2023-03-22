iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCV) Trading Up 1.4%

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCV – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.23 and last traded at $60.03. Approximately 22,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 24,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.18.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $480.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.80.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF



The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

