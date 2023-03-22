iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stock Position Decreased by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 1.7% of Innova Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $290,468,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 250,000.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,250,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,850,000. Trikon Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $24,410,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $19,168,000.

NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.80. 1,597,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,727,156. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $63.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.14.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

