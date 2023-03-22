iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Stock Price Up 0.6%

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $14.16. Approximately 2,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 18,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAE. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the third quarter worth about $300,000.

About iShares MSCI UAE ETF

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

