iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.85

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.85 and last traded at $70.78, with a volume of 2977643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.97.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316,375 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after buying an additional 1,111,338 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,357,000 after buying an additional 7,930,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,523,000 after buying an additional 1,917,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

