iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,313 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $20,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,338 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,457 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,054,655 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

