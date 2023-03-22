iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $135.90

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $135.90 and last traded at $135.50, with a volume of 2574529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.17.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.72 and a 200 day moving average of $142.97.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

