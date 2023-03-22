iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $65.95

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.95 and last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 124772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.38.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $617.10 million, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 68,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

