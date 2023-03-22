iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Increased by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $238.05. 84,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,167. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $285.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

