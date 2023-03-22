iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Raised by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.6% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,070,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $68.00. 256,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,371. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day moving average is $68.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

