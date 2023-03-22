iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 743.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,086,000 after purchasing an additional 618,858 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,815.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 165,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,872,000 after purchasing an additional 156,733 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,793,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,488,000 after purchasing an additional 74,884 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,716,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 115,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 47,235 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.22. 36,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.49. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $157.57 and a 1-year high of $213.25.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.