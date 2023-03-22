iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Raised by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.49 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $126.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.58.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

