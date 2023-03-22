Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Declares Dividend of $0.28

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2763 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Israel Discount Bank Stock Performance

ISDAY stock opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. Israel Discount Bank has a 12-month low of $46.76 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Israel Discount Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

About Israel Discount Bank

Israel Discount Bank Ltd. is a bank which engages in providing comprehensive banking services through a network of branches in Israel, direct banking services, and digital banking. It operates through the following segments: Household, Private Banking, Small and Minute Businesses, Medium Businesses, Large Businesses, Institutional Bodies, Financial Management, and Other.

