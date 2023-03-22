J2 Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for 0.8% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.45.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.07. The stock had a trading volume of 649,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

