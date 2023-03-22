J2 Capital Management Inc Has $638,000 Position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. ProShares Short High Yield comprises about 1.1% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. J2 Capital Management Inc owned 0.20% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000.

Get ProShares Short High Yield alerts:

ProShares Short High Yield Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJB traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.80. 163,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,105. ProShares Short High Yield has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $20.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99.

ProShares Short High Yield Company Profile

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short High Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short High Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.